Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,525.41 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $4,525.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00217475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00100868 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053439 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,606,238 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

