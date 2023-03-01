Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 3.3 %

NTZ stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.