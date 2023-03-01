National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075 billion to $2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

