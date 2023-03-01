National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.78 to $2.86 EPS.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,788. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 520.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 159,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

