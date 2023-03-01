National Bank Financial Comments on Cascades Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.92.

Shares of CAS opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,329.72. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

