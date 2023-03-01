MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 2.7%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.33. 2,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
