MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 2.7%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.33. 2,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 61,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

