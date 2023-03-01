Multichain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $193.30 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Multichain has a market cap of $193.30 million and $3.41 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $10.53 or 0.00044510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

