MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €280.00 ($297.87) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €239.00 ($254.26) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($228.72) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($258.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($297.87) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at €228.50 ($243.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($158.72) and a one year high of €236.20 ($251.28). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €220.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.