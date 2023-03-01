Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the January 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

MSGM stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,210. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

In related news, major shareholder Mike Zoi acquired 441,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,565.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,480,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,971.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Stories

