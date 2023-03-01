Morgan Stanley Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $18.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 1,702,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,841. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

