Morgan Stanley Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $66.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.66% from the company’s current price.
GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.
GH stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.86.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
