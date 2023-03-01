Morgan Stanley Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $66.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.66% from the company’s current price.

GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

GH stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

