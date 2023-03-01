Morgan Stanley Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $134.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CHH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028 over the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 729,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

