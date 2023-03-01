Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cfra

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 2,806,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,788. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.