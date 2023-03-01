Monero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71.25 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $150.71 or 0.00649796 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $71.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,193.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00407013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00570479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00177669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00185712 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,246,471 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

