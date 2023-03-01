Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.38.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,245 shares of company stock worth $79,984,576 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.