Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moderna by 69.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 40.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.38.

Insider Activity

Moderna Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,245 shares of company stock valued at $79,984,576. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. 1,459,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.