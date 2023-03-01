Mizuho Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $21.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after buying an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

