Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 544510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$180.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Insider Activity at Minera Alamos

About Minera Alamos

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Durham bought 100,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 134,500 shares of company stock worth $58,710. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

