Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 24.4%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 24.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

