MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up 2.6% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $257.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $522.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.43.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.