Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $66,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.