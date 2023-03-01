Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,275,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Metalla Royalty & Streaming comprises 2.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $218,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 61.9% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 105,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

