Merus’ (MRUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.
MRUS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,471. The firm has a market cap of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
