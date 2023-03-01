Merus’ (MRUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,471. The firm has a market cap of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 465,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 193,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.