MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the January 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

Shares of MEKA stock remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 203,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,758. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.