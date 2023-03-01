Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.90

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 9904474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after buying an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
