Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.90

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 9904474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after buying an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

