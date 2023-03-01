MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MDJM Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.
MDJM Company Profile
