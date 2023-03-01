MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

