mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

mCloud Technologies Price Performance

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 129,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,688. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

(Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.