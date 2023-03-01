mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
mCloud Technologies Price Performance
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLD)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.