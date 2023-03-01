Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 7.1% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 228,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 325,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Mawson Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$68.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
