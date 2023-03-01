Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.01. 1,234,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,855. The stock has a market cap of $336.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

