Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.42 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Masimo Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ MASI traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.56. 271,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Masimo by 46.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

