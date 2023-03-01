Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81 to $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.31. 569,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,072. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

