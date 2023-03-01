Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $184.97 and last traded at $176.51, with a volume of 86504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.