Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 247,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,869. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,234,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.