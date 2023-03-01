Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $8.31 on Wednesday, hitting $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 322,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,501. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Masimo by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

