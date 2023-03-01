Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Masimo Stock Performance
Shares of Masimo stock traded up $8.31 on Wednesday, hitting $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 322,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,501. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Masimo
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
