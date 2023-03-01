Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $425,075.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,588. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

