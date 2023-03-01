Marinus Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,851% compared to the typical volume of 1,051 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

