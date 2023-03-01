Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.07. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading

