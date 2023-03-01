Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 3,433,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

