Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,162 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $63,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

