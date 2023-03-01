Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 16,288 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.07% of ALLETE worth $59,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

