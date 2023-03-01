Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 123,133 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123,133 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.74% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $58,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.7 %

APAM opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

