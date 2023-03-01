Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 872,401 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,401 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $57,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 468,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 382,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after buying an additional 335,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of FOCS opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

