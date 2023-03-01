Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $68.35 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

