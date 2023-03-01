Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $60.83 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,033 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $60,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 44.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

