Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Ashland worth $67,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ashland by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

