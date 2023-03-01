Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Target worth $61,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Target stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.