Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Luxfer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXFR. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Luxfer Price Performance
NYSE LXFR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,201. The firm has a market cap of $450.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of Luxfer
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
