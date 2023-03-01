LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $9,464,912.80 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $249.56. 731,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,927.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

