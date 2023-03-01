Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 billion-$90.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.48 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $14.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,611. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

