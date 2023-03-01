Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,736,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 74,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 35,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

